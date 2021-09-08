Nicole Scherzinger Legal Response to Robin Antin The Pussycat Dolls founder!

Nicole Scherzinger speaks out after Robin Antin, founder of Pussycat dolls, filed a lawsuit alleging she is owed damages. “refusing”Participate in the group’s planned reunion trip. The new legal documents, which date from Sept. 3, allege that Scherzinger wants a 2019 agreement regarding the group’s business venture Pussycat dolls worldwide and a renegotiated reunion tour. According to the suit, Scherzinger is threatening to not participate in the tour unless her 75 percent share of PCD Worldwide is acquired. “complete creative control” “final decision-making authority.”However, in a statement by Entertainment Tonight Howard King, Scherzinger’s lawyer, called Antin to discuss his claims “ludicrous and false.”

King responded to the lawsuit by saying that Antin is trying to “trade on Nicole’s hard-earned success to pull herself out of a deep financial hole she has created by her own poor business and professional decisions.”King also claimed that Antin was asking LiveNation to return the $600,000. “prior to Nicole’s involvement, trading on Nicole’s name without her consent, Robin borrowed (and spent) $600,000 from Live Nation that she won’t or can’t repay.” King said Scherzinger “has invested her own funds in excess of $150,000 in support of a potential PCD reunion, “Nevertheless, the reunion “has now been made impossible by Robin’s actions.”

“Nicole loves and respects the PCD fans and hopes to one day be back on stage performing the group’s amazing hits for them, “King ended. “Sadly, this will not happen under these circumstances.”

In a reply statement, shared with E! News Richard Busch, Antin’s lawyer, disputed King’s comments, declaring that “this lawsuit is not preventing the tour.”Busch claimed that the legal documents were dated September 3, 2003. “was filed as a last resort,” Antin has worked for 7 years to make this reunion tour possible.” Busch said that while Scherzinger and the other Pussycat Dolls band members “It was finally reached an agreement and was set to start.” the ongoing coronavirus pandemic force the tour to be postponed”Live Nation, as well as Antin “have all been laser-focused on rescheduling dates.”Busch claimed that the $600,000.000 was the total. “went into tour preparation.”Busch stated that Scherzinger “has been refusing to cooperate under the terms of the MOU saying via counsel she is not obligated, “I will then cite an Antin-created email Scherzinger sent on May 17, 2021, that was read. “‘ where we stand will not work for me. Sorry, unless we are able to work this out I will not be participating in the tour.'” Busch said Antin ” is devastated that it has come to this,” She “wants nothing more than to save the tour and feels her hand has been forced.”

Antin wants to be compensated for any money she lost as well as potential profits due to Scherzinger’s withdrawal. She also requested a trial with a jury. The lawsuit has not been addressed by any other Pussycat dolls members.