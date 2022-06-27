Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reached their Sweet 16!

The two celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on June 25 and shared tributes to one another on Instagram. The Oscar-winning actress, 55, posted a photo from their wedding. The couple, who share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11, married in Sydney, Australia in 2006.

“Sweet XVI,” Nicole wrote. “Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever.”

Keith shared a selfie of himself at a restaurant with his wife, writing, “HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY xxxxx.”

Over the years, the two have often supported each other at their respective celebrity events, often attending premieres and award shows. The actress and singer celebrated their anniversary a month after Nicole made a surprise appearance onstage at Keith’s concert at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“What’s your name?” Keith asked her jokingly. “Where are you from?”

The actress sweetly replied, “Nicole Urban.”