Nicola Peltz Shares Attention Grabbing Pictures After Met Gala Night With Fiance Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz stunned her Instagram followers on Wednesday as she posted racy pics from before Tuesday night’s Met Gala in New York. Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancee regularly share steamy Instagram posts – and their Met Gala showing was no different.

Nicola Peltz is currently dating Victoria Beckham’s eldest child, and she stunned her Instagram followers by sharing images of her topless pose on her Instagram account. The photos were taken just before the Met Gala event in New York.

She covered her bust with her hands, 26-year-old model looked beautiful as she wore her makeup for one of the biggest fashion nights of the year. Her toned midriff was visible as she wore a dressing gown that draped around the waist. Pink gloves also covered her arms.

Her straight blonde hair was tied behind her ears and adorned with sparkling chandelier-style earrings. She also shared the “finished article” with snaps of her and her beau all dolled up and ready to hit the red carpet.

Brooklyn, 22 years old, looked smart in a black suit, and Nicola, in a Valentino pink gown looked stunning. Brooklyn commented on his beloved’s post: “I am the luckiest man in the world xx”.

And fans of the pair also shared kind words in the comment section. One user wrote: “Gorgeous my love!! So stunning!”. Plenty of others agreed, with another commenting: “So Beautiful,” followed by a string of love heart emojis.

The pair’s evident chemistry spilled over onto the red carpet at the star-studded event and after the shindig, they shared a passionate kiss – and again shared it on social media. However, it wasn’t all lovey-dovey for the pair as they did have to encounter a “cringe” moment.

Brooklyn was briefly speechless when Keke Palmer asked him his hometown as Nicola was being interviewed. After Keke quizzed the pair on their outfits for the ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ themed night, the model joked that she’s trying her best to make her man more American in a bid to keep him in LA where they both live.

Keke kept asking Brooklyn if she was only in the US for a brief time, and she seemed to have no idea who she was talking to.