Tommy Fury shocks Love Island fans as he strips topless and parties at student night in Liverpool without Molly-Mae

TOMMY Fury stunned students in a Liverpool bar as he stripped topless on a lads’ night out.

As revellers cheered and filmed, the pro boxer beat his chest in his private booth.

3 Tommy Fury took his top off on a livley night out

3 The star beat his chest as fans cheered

Loving the attention, he held his arms out wide and motioned for the crowd to show him some love.

After spending the weekend in the Lake District, Tommy and Molly-Mae went to the noisy do.

After making his American debut, Tommy from Love Island is now enjoying some downtime.

To maintain his unbeaten record, he beat Anthony Taylor in his seventh pro fight.

After months of verbal sparring it was revealed that YouTube sensation Jake Paul is now in talks to Tommy.

Jake is ready to resume training, and is currently in talks with his management team about the next steps.

Both are currently signed to American television network Showtime. Frank Warren, the promoter of the celebrity fight, revealed that negotiations are ongoing.

He told iFL TV: “We are talking at the moment, so hopefully something may happen, we’ll see. There’s a long way to go yet.”

Jake, 24, recently said Tommy, 22, who is 7-0, was his priority next opponent as he wanted to fight a ‘real boxer’.

He also spoke out about his talks with former UFC champions Anderson Silva (46) and Vitor Belfort (44).

3 Tommy and girlfriend Molly-Mae spent the weekend in the Lake District