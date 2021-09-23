Nicki Minaj Accused of Harassing Kenneth Petty’s Sex Assault Accuser

Kenneth Petty‘s sexual assault accuser is speaking out.

Less than two months after suing Petty, 43, and his wife Nicki Minaj, 38, for allegedly using harassment to persuade her to recant a 1994 sexual-assault accusation against Petty, Jennifer Hough appeared on The Real to detail her allegations.

“I’m tired of being afraid,” she shared on the Sept. 22 episode. “I feel like the actions that were taken in regards to this whole situation have put me in a different type of fear, at my age now and it was wrong. And I don’t want to be afraid anymore. So, the only way not to be afraid is to continue to speak up.”

Hough shared the story on the Sept. 22 episode. Hough was 16 when Petty raped her with a knifepoint. Petty was initially charged with first-degree murder. He later admitted to the accusation and pleaded guilty for attempted rape. He was sentenced to more than four year imprisonment. Petty is a California registered sex offender.

During the interview, Hough recalled a moment when Minaj reached out to her personally, in March 2020.