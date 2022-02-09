Nick Cannon Reveals The Wild NSFW Valentine’s Day Gift He Received After Recent Baby Announcement

This year, the year of our Lord 2022, Bre Tiesi will give birth to Nick Cannon’s eighth child . Eighth. After welcoming three children in 2021 — twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa and another boy, Zen, with Alyssa Scott — the talk show host is expecting at least one more this year, and who knows what else could happen? Cannon tried celibacy , but that only lasted a few months. Now, with Valentine’s Day coming up soon, someone has provided the entertainer with a NSFW gift to possibly stem the flow.

Nick Cannon showed off his early Valentine’s Day gift, with an Instagram photo of him posing in front of a vending machine full of condoms. It has a big red bow on top, and I’m loving it. It’s like a car but for a whole different kind of ride. The Drumline actor didn’t reveal who sent the gift, but it’s safe to say it was someone close enough to him to be making jokes about the size of his brood without offending Cannon. I just hope he’s got some quarters! Check out the unbelievable present for yourself down below:

The media personality has spoken openly about not subscribing to monogamy , as well as his use of contraception (or lack thereof), so it’s not super shocking that he finds himself in the position he’s in. All joking aside, he seems to be a good dad who genuinely cares about all of his partners. If he wants to be fruitful and multiply, it’s not really anybody else’s business.

The Wild ‘N Out host did open up about feeling out of control last year amid the birth of his three youngest children and the launch of his new talk show. He and Alyssa Scott were also dealing with Zen’s health, and the infant tragically passed away due to a brain tumor in December. After he learned that Bre Tiesi was expecting his eighth child, Nick Cannon said his therapist suggested going celibate until he felt more in control of his life.

That seems like sensible advice, because thinking about four babies in two years is enough to give me a panic attack, and it’s not even my life. The celibacy lasted almost until the new year, the star revealed — hence the need for such a vending machine.

While Nick Cannon appears to be a good father and partner, nobody’s perfect, and I’d imagine that statement is five times as strong when you have five baby mamas. The actor recently apologized to all of the mothers of his children . He said that he failed to protect them and their privacy by speaking candidly on his complicated emotions about welcoming a new child into the world while still grieving the loss of 5-month-old Zen.

So what has the Masked Singer alum said about having more kids in the future ? Will he put the vending machine to use this February 14? Even he can’t say for sure, as he recently repeated his desire for a large family but also respects the advice given by his therapist. You just keep doing you, sir.