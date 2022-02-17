Nick Cannon Endorses Kanye West’s Attempt to Win Back Kim Kardashian

Nick Cannon voiced his support for Ye’s attempt to reconcile with Kim Kardashian.

Cannon told his talk show that he salutes everything Ye is trying to do.

“Get your woman back,” Cannon said.

Nick Cannon has compared his new single “Alone,” which he dedicated to his ex-wife Mariah Carey, to the efforts Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) has made to reconcile his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

“I was out there trying to spread that little Kanye West energy. Kanye trying to get Kim back though, ain’t he?” Cannon said during an episode of his eponymous talk show. “He pulled up to her house in a Toyota Tacoma full of roses. He really did that.”

Cannon — who has previously talked about dating Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s — continued to say that he wholeheartedly supports Ye’s attempts to win back his estranged wife and he would like the rapper to feature on a remix of “Alone.”

“He is trying to get his woman back. And, as a matter of fact, Kanye, I need you on the remix to my record. That’s what we gonna do. I salute everything Kanye is trying to do. Get your woman back,” Cannon said.

Cannon continued to support Ye’s efforts after several members of his show’s studio audience vocally disagreed with his monologue.

He said: “He got kids with her. I can get Mariah back? But Kanye can’t get Kim back? Y’all ain’t right. Y’all ain’t right. We gonna do the remix, that’s all I’m saying, Kanye pull up in the Toyota with the roses, I’ll pull up in the minivan with some butterflies, it’s going down.”





Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.



David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images







Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. Ye has continually made headlines with his public efforts to reconcile their relationship.

As Nick Cannon mentioned during his monologue, on Valentine’s Day, Ye shared images on Instagram of a truck full of roses that he sent to Kim. The 44-year-old rapper tagged Kim in the post with the caption: “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR.”

This post was deleted from Ye’s Instagram account but was later posted by the Twitter account Pop Crave.

Earlier this week, Ye also shared a series of posts on Instagram that urged his fans not to “do anything physical” to the comedian and actor Pete Davidson who has been romantically linked with Kim Kardashian.

“Upon my wife’s request please nobody do anything physical to Skete I’m going to handle the situation myself,” he wrote on Instagram. Skete is the name Ye has used for Davidson in multiple Instagram posts.