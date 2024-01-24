Next Love Island All Stars Bombshell? Multimillionaire Star’s First Class Travel Pic Sparks Speculation

Love Island Star Sam Gowland Drops Massive Hint About Returning to the All Stars Villa

Sam Gowland, the multimillionaire Love Island legend, has given a not-so-subtle hint that he could be making a comeback to the Love Island All Stars series. The 28-year-old reality TV star, who rose to fame on the third series of the ITV2 dating show back in 2017, has set tongues wagging after he posted a picture of himself flying first class, suggesting that he might be jetting off to South Africa.

Sam Gowland Sparks Rumors of a Return to Love Island

The Love Island star, Sam Gowland, has recently sparked intense speculation about his potential return to the Love Island All Stars villa. Fans have been abuzz with excitement after Sam posted a photo of himself flying first class, hinting that he could be making a surprise appearance on the hit reality TV show.

Familiar Faces Return to the All Stars Villa in South Africa

In the world of reality TV, it’s not uncommon for familiar faces to make a return to our screens. Love Island fans have witnessed the return of former contestants to South Africa, where they get another chance to find love and stir things up.

Sam Gowland’s Love Island Journey

Sam first made his mark on the dating show back in 2017, where he captured the hearts of viewers as an original islander on the third series. During his time on Love Island, Sam coupled up with several girls, including Camilla Thurlow, Olivia Attwood, Montana Brown, Chloe Crowhurst, and Georgia Harrison. Despite his efforts to find love, Sam’s journey in the villa came to an end when he was eventually dumped after 39 days. However, he received a second chance after being voted back in, only to be dumped once again a few days later.

Life After Love Island

Following his stint on Love Island, Sam went on to join the cast of Geordie Shore, where his on/off relationship with Chloe Ferry became a prominent storyline. However, Sam and his Love Island co-star, Johnny Mitchell, came under fire from fans after claiming that they had made a staggering £10 million since their time on the show. Their claims of financial success were met with skepticism, especially after Sam started selling old t-shirts for just £5 on Depop.

