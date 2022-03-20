Newsmax, Fox News: Mickey Rourke Appears to Talk Putin And Ukraine

Twitter started to trend Mickey Rourke on Saturday after he gave two interviews for Fox News Digital and Newsmax about the difficult situation in Ukraine.

Rourke appeared on Newsmax Friday to talk with “America Right Now” host Tom Basile, and he explained why he thinks faith in a higher power will be the only thing that will end Russia’s aggression of Ukraine.

“I don’t really believe this thing can be settled diplomatically myself. Putin is very — he wants what he wants. Ukraine is fighting harder than anyone expected them to fight,”Rourke spoke. “The Ukrainians are putting up such a hard fight. I don’t care if there’s two of them left, they’re going to fight ’til they’re dead. I was thinking about it a lot, and what came to me is the only thing that is going to stop this madness, when it’s the right time, it will be stopped from above, not from down here.”

Rourke also conducted a text interview Fox News Digital. calling the war a “nightmare kind of scenario,”But he also shared that he once had the opportunity to meet Putin. Rourke 2014 Photo taken in a t-shirt with the Russian president’s face on it and several years later described his experience being in Russia and meeting Putin.

“He took us to a very famous museum in St. Petersburg. And then later he took me to a children’s cancer hospital. And we went in there and visited the really, really sick, little, tiny, tiny kids,”Rourke stated Fox News Digital. “I looked over at him and I saw him and, nobody’s going to want to hear this, but I saw a man with empathy and who was really moved by what these children are going through.”

Rourke also clarified that there’s an issue for Russian people who are dealing with misinformation from the state run media and that it would be wrong to vilify all Russians.

“You can’t hate every f—ing Russian cause most of them don’t know what’s going on,”He stated. “That was different than the rest of the world sees, but I also see what’s going on now. So to me, it’s like a nightmare kind of scenario.”

Rourke was featured on Fox News Digital and Newsmax to promote the new movie, “Route”. “Man of God,”This film is available for limited release through Fathom Events, March 21-28. The film tells the story of Saint Nektarios, a saint who lived in Aegina. “exiled unjustly, convicted without trial, slandered without cause”How he did it? “bears the unjust hatred of his enemies while preaching the Word of God.”

