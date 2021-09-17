New Time Travel Tips For Nitendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizon

But one of the downsides of this highly addictive game is that it runs in real-time, making it hard to rush through the game and complete many tasks or challenges quickly. If this is how you like to play video games, grinding them out as quickly as possible, then you might find Animal Crossing frustrating.
However, you can use time travel to get around this limitation. We are impatient, so here’s how you can do it.
For hardcore Animal Crossing fans, you’ll know time traveling is sometimes the only way to quickly and effectively do an entire redesign of your island. You can only complete a certain number of tasks in a single day. This severely limits the design process.
One bridge, one ramp, or one building can be built per day. The next day will have to wait until the task is completed. To move all eight villages on your island, will take you eight days.
You also have a limit on the number of resources that can spawn on your islands, such as fruits and fossils. Five fossils can be found once per day. Once you remove the fruit from your trees, it will take three days for them to regrow.
Your island’s rocks can only be mined one day. Although you can travel to islands via Nook Miles, it is easier to get all these items from your island.
This is part of what makes time travel so appealing. It is possible to complete island redesigns faster and complete collections much quicker by bypassing the wait time. You can also find certain fish and bugs that are only available at certain times of the day. Time-traveling allows you to travel to those times so you can enjoy the games you missed.