Jude Bellingham Possible Transfer To England? Arsenal Transfer News & More

Manchester United, City, and Liverpool are monitoring Jude Bellingham’s stand-out start to the season. Borussia Dortmund’s England stylist is 18 and is linked with many of Europe’s most prestigious clubs.

Bellingham’s impressive midweek win against Besiktas was a clear indication of why there could be an enormous bidding war next year. Yesterday’s dramatic win in the lower European competitions was almost as thrilling as Liverpool’s triumph at Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Manager David Moyes is “really excited” to see what West Ham can achieve after his high-fliers opened their Europa League campaign with a 2-0 triumph at Dinamo Zagreb. Declan Rice’s solo goal and Michail Antonio’s fifth goal were enough to defeat the Croatian champions.

Crowd violence-marred Leicester’s 2-2 Europa League home draw with Napoli. Victor Osimhen’s superb double, including an 87th-minute leveler, had earlier canceled out fine Foxes’ goals from Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes.

Tottenham’s 2-2 Europa Conference League draw at Rennes was tarnished by injuries leaving Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn doubtful for Sunday’s home Prem clash with Chelsea.

Finally, Gareth Southgate believes the reaction to England’s Euro 2020 final shootout loss showed the country at its “very worst”. After missing penalties against Italy, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka were subject to racist abuse online, while disorder also broke out.

Three Lions’ chief Southgate said: “However far we’ve progressed, that one moment showed us how much there is to do.”