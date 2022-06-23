One of the biggest Netflix releases of July 2022 happens to be arriving on the first day of the month. The final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 stream on July 1st, and the finale is going to be a whopping two and a half hours long. Will we finally get answers to all our questions about the Upside Down? Or will we have to wait until the fifth and final season?
Other highlights on Netflix in July include The Sea Beast, Resident Evil, The Gray Man, Bill Burr’s latest comedy special, Uncharted, and Zero Dark Thirty.
Netflix new shows and movies in July 2022
Streaming July 1st
- A Call to Spy
- Big Daddy
- Blue Jasmine
- Boogie Nights
- Catch Me If You Can
- Deliverance
- Falls Around Her
- Final Score
- GoodFellas
- I Am Legend
- Insidious
- LOL
- Mean Girls
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Natural Born Killers
- Old School
- Police Academy
- Semi-Pro
- Seven
- Snatch
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Dark Knight Rises
- The Dirty Dozen
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- The Terminal
- Vampires
- Wyatt Earp
- Zero Dark Thirty
Streaming July 3rd
Streaming July 4th
Streaming July 6th
Streaming July 7th
Streaming July 8th
Streaming July 10th
Streaming July 11th
Streaming July 12th
Streaming July 13th
Streaming July 14th
Streaming July 15th
Streaming July 16th
Streaming July 18th
Streaming July 19th
Streaming July 20th
Streaming July 21st
Streaming July 22nd
Streaming July 25th
Streaming July 26th
- August: Osage County
- DI4RIES 🇮🇹– NETFLIX SERIES
- Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
- Street Food: USA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 27th
Streaming July 28th
- A Cut Above 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM
- Another Self 🇹🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
- Keep Breathing — NETFLIX SERIES
- Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 29th
Streaming July 31st
Coming Soon
Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in July 2022, including The Gray Man, Resident Evil, The Sea Beast, and the finale of Stranger Things 4:
Leaving July 1st
- The Social Network
- Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Leaving July 6th
Leaving July 7th
Leaving July 11th
- The Strangers: Prey at Night
Leaving July 14th
Leaving July 15th
Leaving July 19th
Leaving July 21st
Leaving July 23rd
Leaving July 25th
Leaving July 31st
- 21
- 30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
- The Edge of Seventeen
- Forrest Gump
- Friday the 13th
- The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
- Lean on Me
- Little Women
- Love Actually
- My Girl
- Poms
- Texas Chainsaw 3D
- You’ve Got Mail
That’s everything coming and going on Netflix in July 2022. As always, we will be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures.