One of the biggest Netflix releases of July 2022 happens to be arriving on the first day of the month. The final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 stream on July 1st, and the finale is going to be a whopping two and a half hours long. Will we finally get answers to all our questions about the Upside Down? Or will we have to wait until the fifth and final season?

Other highlights on Netflix in July include The Sea Beast, Resident Evil, The Gray Man, Bill Burr’s latest comedy special, Uncharted, and Zero Dark Thirty.

Netflix new shows and movies in July 2022

Streaming July 1st

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

August: Osage County

DI4RIES 🇮🇹– NETFLIX SERIES

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A Cut Above 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM

Another Self 🇹🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Keep Breathing — NETFLIX SERIES

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in July 2022, including The Gray Man, Resident Evil, The Sea Beast, and the finale of Stranger Things 4:

Leaving July 1st

The Social Network

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Leaving July 31st

21

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

The Edge of Seventeen

Forrest Gump

Friday the 13th

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Lean on Me

Little Women

Love Actually

My Girl

Poms

Texas Chainsaw 3D

You’ve Got Mail

That’s everything coming and going on Netflix in July 2022. As always, we will be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures.