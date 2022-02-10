New Line Acquires ‘Tigers Are Not Afraid’ Director Issa López’s New Film

New Line Acquires 'Tigers Are Not Afraid' Director Issa López's New Film
By Tom O'Brien
New Line has acquired Mexican filmmaker Issa López’s original screenplay “The Girl with a Thousand Names,” her follow-up to 2017’s acclaimed “Tigers Are Not Afraid.”

López will direct and produce the feature for HBO Max, has confirmed.

Her breakout film “Tigers Are Not Afraid,” is a hauntingly poetic horror film about a group of children orphaned by cartel violence. It was nominated for nine of Mexico’s Ariel Awards and won two.

“The Girl with a Thousand Names” will likely have the same blend of true-life horror and magical realism in its story about unaccompanied minors and children in a detention center who have been separated from their families at the U.S. Border. It’s described as “a fantastically real story of a child from another world, trapped in our broken reality.”

López produces through her Peligrosa label alongside MACRO, a multi-platform media company representing the voice and perspectives of Black people, indigenous people and people of color. It was launched in 2015 by  Charles D. King, who will produce along with MACRO’s Poppy Hank. Gaby Mena and MACRO’s Greta Talia Fuentes will executive produce.

López is currently in development on separate projects with producers Guillermo del Toro, Noah Hawley, and Jason Blum. She is repped by Rand Holston Management, M88, and Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayum, Matlof, and Fishman

