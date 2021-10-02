Netflix’s new documentary is out now

Pop quiz: Does the streaming world need yet another documentary about Britney Spears’ fight against a controversial conservatorship that’s controlled her life for years? Based on the release Britney vs. Spears. Netflix’s new documentary from a team that includes filmmaker Erin Lee Carr, the answer is: Apparently, you can’t have too many.

This film quickly shot up the charts, where it sits at #3 for now on Netflix’s overall Top 10 ranking. Told in a style similar to other recent projects like this one — such as The New York Times’ Hulu documentaries Framing Britney SparrowAnd Britney Spears is under control — Britney vs. SpearsIt relies on exclusive interviews. Additional footage, journalistic legwork, and archival footage that revealed new details about the story.

Britney vs. SpearsNetflix documentary now streaming

“The world knows Britney Spears: Performer, artist, icon,”The official Netflix synopsis of this project is available here. “But in the last few years, her name has been publicly tied to another more mysterious term: Conservatorship.

“Britney vs Spears tells the explosive story of Britney’s life and her public and private search for freedom. Featuring years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews, and new documents, this Netflix feature film paints a thorough portrait of the pop star’s trajectory from girl next door to a woman trapped by fame and family and her own legal status.”

Carr and Jenny Eliscu give life to the familiar story by adding new details and texture. Their film also includes “secret rendezvous and Britney’s behind-the-scenes fight for her own autonomy.”Britney has attested to this:

This is the “full story”This is what still needs to be said.

“No one really talks about the fact that there was another attempt to get a lawyer that somehow didn’t work out.” Britney vs. Spears is now available on Netflix pic.twitter.com/uFu1jRAJfP — Netflix (@netflix) September 28, 2021

Reaction

Regardless, viewers and media response to Britney vs. Spears has been … interesting.

A number of major outlets chose to air this documentary for some reason. You can see the headlines below. VarietyAnd The GuardianSome people dismiss the project as uninteresting. “trashy.”The project is not different in any way from many other Britney docs.

Lou Taylor paid negative reviews to be written by the media @Netflix“The new doc” #BritneyVsSpears? pic.twitter.com/aRh8GjLGp9 — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) September 29, 2021

The film currently has 69% audience scores Rotten Tomatoes. On the critics’ side, however, the film has a 40% score based on five reviews thus far. Reviews, by the way, that mostly seemed perturbed there’s yet another Britney film to watch. This new film, according to a critic for the UK’s The IndependentIt has “A kind of compassionate exploitation, one that retains the same tawdry voyeurism as before, only wrapped in an illusion of sensitivity.”

The headline for this article calls this movie “irresponsible, boring, and a waste of everyone’s time.”