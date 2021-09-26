Netflix Sets Season 2 Premiere Date For Comedy

Emily in Paris will make its retour au Netflix next year.

During Saturday’s Tudu event, Netflix revealed that the Emmy-nominated comedy is set to return December 22. The romantic comedy, which was originally set at Paramount and later moved to the streamer, was renewed for Season 2 in November. Along with the premiere date announcement, the streamer released a teaser providing first glimpse at the new season. (You can watch it below.)

In Emily In Paris, Emily (Collins), an ambitious twentysomething marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping its social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends and navigating new romances.

The series from Darren Star also features Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery. Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard recur.

The half-hour series was created, written and executive produced by Star (Younger, Sex and the City). Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media also exec produce alongside Andrew Fleming. Collins produces. Produced by MTV Studios, the series was filmed on location in Paris and across France.

Watch the announcement below.