Netflix series are streaming more than any other right now

Based on the recently released Global Top 10 Charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.

Netflix’s newest global chart data, which covers the 7-day period that ended on March 13, drives this point home. It contains four charts. Two are for English-language TV shows and one for non-English. And the same for movies — one chart for English films, and one for non-English film titles.

For the two charts that include English-language movies and shows, this disparty is particularly glaring. The Top 10 series were watched by more than 384.5 millions people worldwide this week.

Pieces of Her

What if all you thought you knew was a lie about your life? Toni Collette stars as Toni in this thrilling series from Big Little Lies. March 4th, Pieces of Her premieres. pic.twitter.com/VCgqnPrEDF — Netflix (@netflix) February 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Netflix’s global users spent It is less than halfThe same time spent streaming the Top 10 English-language movies of this week (185.2 Million hours).

Although this comparison is apples-to-oranges, it’s still very accurate. For example, a Netflix series that has 10 episodes per season is more than three times longer than a movie of the same length. Still, the comparison of these two categories isn’t too wide of the mark, because even though it takes far less time to burn through a movie during your streaming session — that just means you’d have more time to try another movie, if you wanted.

Netflix users spend their time binging on TV shows instead. The Best Pieces of Her — the new show starring Toni Collette that’s set in a small Georgia town. Where, according to Netflix’s description, “a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura. Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.”

Which 10 Netflix series are your favorites?

If you open your Netflix app today — whether on a mobile device, the computer, or your TV — you should see that The Last KingdomThe #1 streamer show at the moment. This is true for the US, however. The Best Pieces of Her is, in fact, the #1 Netflix show across the platform’s entire global subscriber base. That’s what the weekly Top 10 charts measure — global streaming activity, rather than only activity among Netflix’s US subscribers.

Below are the Top 10 English-language series on Netflix from March 7-13. This includes their landing pages and the total hours viewed over the course of the week.

