Netflix releases first glimpse of Joe Exotic in Tiger King 2 as it teases new batch of binge-worthy documentaries

NETFLIX has released the first glimpse of Joe Exotic in Tiger King 2 as it teases a new batch of binge-worthy documentaries.

The original documentary that featured Joe Exotic, 58, as well as Carole Baskin was a massive success. It was released in March 2013.

3 Tiger King 2 is coming soon to Netflix Credit: Splash

3 Joe Exotic is currently in jail for attempting to hire a hitman to kill his rival, Carole Baskin

Now, Netflix has released a new trailer teasing the Tiger King’s second outing, alongside a whole host of other documentaries that look just as binge-worthy.

The trailer invites viewers to the ‘Home of True Crime’. It shows an arm in leopard print, which is revealing information about each documentary as they move through the various plush, gaudy rooms.

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman and The Tinder Swindler are among them.

The moment Tiger King fans had been waiting for is here. As a cloth is pulled down, a clip of Carole walking along a corridor appears before Joe, a prisoner, appears on screen.

Before Joe’s portrait is hung on the wall, shots of some other Tiger King celebrities are shown.

Fans were beyond excited, with one writing on Twitter: “Tiger King 2 omg yesss bring it on x.”

Another commented: “of course there’s going to be #TigerKing2.”

Joe is currently serving 17 years behind bars for animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for hire to kill rival Carole.

The Puppet Master, Hunting for the Ultimate Conman is a trilogy that tells the amazing story of the outrageous conman who stole fortunes and destroyed multiple lives.

In an amazing twist, the story now reaches into the present with a family that is worried about their mother’s safety.

WHAT’S UP DOC

Elsewhere, The Tinder Swindler tells the story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down,

Bad Vegan sees Celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis becomes the “Vegan Fugitive” when she’s conned out of millions by a man who convinces her that he can expand her food empire and make her beloved pit bull immortal — as long as she never questions his increasingly bizarre requests.

Trust No One. The Hunt for the Crypto King is a story about a group of investors who become sleuths to find out the truth behind the mysterious death and missing $250 million that Gerry Cotten stole from them.

These four new documentaries will launch in 2022. Tiger King 2 will be released this year. A more precise date has yet to be confirmed.

3 Carole was not happy with the first Tiger King series on Netflix Credit: Splash