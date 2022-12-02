Netflix has a new documentary called The Masked Scammer that focuses on the life of a French cons man.

“I built a thing that multiplied,” the debonair con man icily deadpans at one point during Netflix’s newly released true-crime documentary Masked Scammer, “because it was interesting for thousands of people.”

That’s a curiously vague way of explaining how Gilbert Chikli — one of the most notorious criminals in French history — was able to con so many people out of millions of euros. But it’s true, in so far as that goes, because what he promised and the lies that he told were “interesting” There are enough people to go around. And that’s really all it takes to scam someone, apparently.

Masked ScammerThe streaming company today launched the documentary titled “Chikli: How he stole 100 Million Euros between 2005 and 2017.” It reveals how Chikli became one the greatest conmen by mastering one the oldest tricks. It’s not so much that he made people believe him — he made people want You must believe him.

Masked Scammer

“The Masked Scammer looks back on the life of Gilbert Chikli, one of France’s best-known crooks, who managed to extort millions from the French elite via his sole asset — his voice,” This is the official Netflix summary.

“He fooled his victims by imitating and disguising himself as Jean-Yves le Drian, the then French Minister of Defence, and persuading them to voluntarily transfer him more than €80 million.”

Passion Pictures is the source of this documentary. Scam Masters (which, while we’re on the subject, is another fascinating Netflix documentary about French hustlers that’s definitely worth checking out if you’re a true-crime fan).

As for Chikli, an example of the kind of hustle he’d attempt:

Imagine that it’s an ordinary day in Paris in 2017. You’re the director of France’s chamber of commerce, and you’ve just gotten a call from the country’s minister of defense. He appears before you very soon.

‘The King of the Scam’

You might roll your eyes before you do. It’s not just a phone call. It’s the minister’s face, right there in front of you on video. France still was reeling from Paris’ 2015 terror attacks that stunned the entire world. Who’s going to be overly skeptical in that situation?

“Lose? I don’t lose,” Chikli sneers during Masked Scammer.

He was wearing a silicone mask to resemble the defense secretary during the video conference. We won’t spoil the outcome of this ploy.

The Netflix documentary ends up becoming an origin story about the Paris-born Frenchman, which is ultimately what it will be. “the king of the scam.” Says Chikli: “Me, I have had money, and I always will have. Also, I think that it was all a game.

“I have a gift that works. What’s [the big deal]?”