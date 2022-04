Some nature photographers use animals to capture emotions. This majestic horse, for example, is meant to represent anger.





A majestic horse was captured on a beach in the Netherlands.





Courtesy of Claire Doppert









“The intention in this series is to focus primarily on the character, elegance, power, and nobleness of the horse,” photographer Droppert said. “[When] working with tones, colors, and contrasts, a feeling is created that could appeal to your emotions.”