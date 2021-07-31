Myth and Mogul: John DeLorean Season 2 Release Date | 2021 Netflix Series Renewal

With the arrival of Netflix’s latest documentary series, “Myth and Mogul: John DeLorean” Season 1, we have already witnessed the rise and fall of the auto industry. The first season introduced us to a visionary innovator and a scurvy pirate, through a narrow window of unseen footage and interviews. Dropping on July 30, Season 1 has garnered 7.4/10 stars on IMDb and the fans are curious to know about the future of the show. So, will there be Season 2 for “Myth and Mogul: John DeLorean”? Here is everything we know.

“Myth and Mogul: John DeLorean” is the latest entry in the Netflix docu-series library. It follows the amazing journey of DeLorean, the proficient engineer, and auto-industry magician who took his last breath in 2005. His struggle to create DeLorean Motor Co. is something extraordinary, the show delivered to the audience. The U.K documentary series was originally titled “DeLorean: Back From the Future.” However, Netflix’s adaptation popped out as “Myth and Mogul: John DeLorean”. But, with the wrap-up of the three-part Season 1, the fans are eager to explore more in the world of automotive. So, will Netflix bring another installment of the beautifully curated journey of DeLorean?

Will Netflix Renew “Myth and Mogul: John DeLorean” For Season 2?

Renewal Status – Not Renewed (Last Updated on – 30/07/2021)

“Myth and Mogul: John DeLorean” Season 1 is a fresh entry to the world of Netflix. So, it is pretty obvious that the streaming king will analyze the performance of the show. However, Season 1 has delivered an insane result to Netflix and there is more to explore about DeLorean. So, the creators may bring back new adventures of the automotive industry in Season 2 soon.

“Myth and Mogul: John DeLorean” Season 2 Release Date

As of now, there is no release date for “Myth and Mogul: John DeLorean” Season 2. Netflix has not yet officially renewed the show for its sequel. But, seeing its popularity among car lovers, we can expect some good news coming soon. So, make sure to stay tuned as we will update you about “Myth and Mogul: John DeLorean” Season 2 in the upcoming months.