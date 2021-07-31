The Grand Tour: Lochdown – Season 4 Episode 3 Watch Online For Free

The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly caused disruptions across the world but that never stopped the crackpot of a trio from battling out with each other to a car enthusiast’s entertainment. ‘The Grand Tour’ season 4 has just released its third episode and it’s going to be another hour-long of satiric entertainment.

Created by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May as a British documentary series for motor enthusiasts, ‘The Grand Tour’ never failed to amuse fans with the amount of ludicrous races and motor abuse that take place in it.

As the latest episode has been released, here’s everything we know about ‘The Grand Tour’ season 4 episode 3 and how you can watch it online for FREE.

The Grand Tour: Lochdown | Season 4 Episode 3

The third episode, named ‘Lochdown’, of the new season has been released after some delay due to the pandemic situation and has been titled rightfully so. In this episode, enthusiasts will witness what the trio was up to while the whole world was in lockdown.

Filled with overheated engines, shouting, banter, and of course Tea, ‘The Grand Tour’ season 4 episode 3 takes viewers through the Scottish coastal roads with a few classic American cars on a grand tour adventure.

‘The Grand Tour Season 4 Episode 3 Where to Watch Online?

Being an Amazon Original docuseries, ‘The Grand Tour’ is officially released on Amazon Prime Video for streaming worldwide. Though there are various pirate websites for streaming ‘The Grand Tour’ episodes for free, it is highly advised to avoid those sources.

As ‘The Grand Tour season 4 episode 3 is releasing on Amazon Prime Video, it is only available for viewing by those who have a Prime subscription. However, you can also watch the latest episode by subscribing to the free trial version of Amazon Prime.

‘The Grand Tour Season 4 Episode 3 Watch Online FREE on Amazon Prime Video

If you already have an active Amazon Prime subscription, the docuseries is already available to stream on its official platforms. For those who do not have an Amazon Prime subscription, by creating a new login account with the free trial plan, you can watch ‘The Grand Tour Season 4 Episode 3 for free, and here’s how:

Visit the Amazon Prime website. On the homepage, click on the 'Try Prime' button. You will be redirected to the login page, where you have to click on the 'Create a new account' button. Provide all the information required and follow the prompts as they appear. Complete the authentication puzzle. On the last page, click on the 'Start Your Free Trial' button to get your own Amazon Prime Video account.

Having an Amazon Prime free trial account will allow you to watch ‘The Grand Tour’ Season 4 Episode 3 and many other movies/series for a period of 30 days only. After the 30-day trial period, you can choose to retain the account by subscribing to a monthly Amazon Prime plan.

Avoid Piracy and Pirate Downloads

