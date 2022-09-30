My Mother-in-Law Blames Me for Cheating on Her Son, DNA Test Says She’s the Cheater – Story of the Day

Gloved hand holding vial “DNA Test”Written on the lable. | Shutterstock

The mother-in law of a woman accused her of cheating, and she said that her husband could not be the father of her child. The DNA test proved her mistake, but also revealed the most shocking truth that no one could have predicted.

“You are a wh-“Georgia, Georgia’s mother-in-law, looked at me with a frown. Hans, my husband, interrupted Georgia before she could make the insult.

“Mother! You will not speak to my wife like this. Apologize right now!”After the horrible scene his mother had made, he demanded that he be compensated.

Manny and Georgia, my father-in law, were visiting the hospital to meet our baby for the first time since his birth. Although they had seen him briefly on the delivery ward’s maternity ward, we asked our entire family to allow us to bond and adjust to this new, beautiful reality.

We invited friends over after a month. Finally, Georgia and Manny were ready to arrive. Despite their good behavior at the hospital I was anxious about it. My mother-in law didn’t like me very much and she loved to criticize me.

They came anyway, because they were already posing on social media with my baby. Hans invited them and it was to be a wonderful evening.

As soon as she entered the room, I was aware that something was wrong. I tried to be polite by offering Georgia time with Hans Jr. but it quickly turned ugly as Georgia refused.

She shook her heads and blurted. “I knew it. I knew it! I knew it! I knew it!”

“What did you know, Mom? What’s going on?” Hans asked, confused. He looked at me side-eyes as if he had all the answers. But I was equally stunned by her outburst.

“That baby is not my grandson! Hans, listen to me. You’re not the father! Barbara is clearly cheating on you! Look at him! His nose is completely different, and his skin tone is not like our family!”Georgie continued, “I couldn’t keep poker face anymore.”

“Excuse me?”I was offended.

“Mother! That’s preposterous! You have to not right to make such an accusation. Barbara has never cheated on me, and I know that this baby is my son. 100%!”Hans stood by me, but his mother was a red-faced woman, and her antics were only going to get worse.

She started insulting me. My husband intervened and asked her to apologize. My father-in law intervened. She sat down and let her husband speak.

“Hans, listen to your mother. She has a certain intuition for these things,”Manny said calmly. I just shook our heads at the man. He was very quiet, so we have never had to fight. He was his wife’s enabler, which I knew for certain. I wasn’t sure whether he believed me to have cheated or was playing along.

“Dad! How can you say that? In our house? Right in front of my wife?”Hans asked, and I could hear the pain in his voice. He wanted this moment was special, but they had ruin it with these accusations.

Manny raised both hands. “There’s a simple solution here. You can get a DNA test, and we’ll see the truth,”He continued shaking his head, as if this was the easiest option in the universe. Although I couldn’t believe it, I was still shocked.

“No!”

“YOU WILL GET THAT TEST IMMEDIATELY!”His mother, who had been quiet for only a few seconds, burst into a fit of laughter.

“That’s it. Get out of my house. If you don’t want to meet your grandson, that’s fine with me,”I explained to them, and my child was taken to the nursery.

My husband finally made them leave after I heard more screaming. After the baby fell asleep I went into the living room and spoke with him for a while. We both agreed to have low contact until they made an apology.

My mother-in law convinced my side of the family that I had cheated, and that the baby wasn’t Hans’. Everyone was sending messages. Some wanted me to have a DNA check, and some insulted my intelligence. This was done by people I hadn’t met.

I finally gave up. It was too much. I saw my husband’s pain every time he received a notification from my phone. “Let’s do it. Let’s get the DNA test and shut them all up once and for all,”I told him that, and we did.

As you can see, Hans was the father. However, we had to invite our in-laws back to our home to show them the results.

“This can be tampered with. What did you do?”Georgia laughed at me when I passed the results to her husband.

“I didn’t do anything. Hans took the baby on his own to get tested. I was not there at all,” I sighed.

“Mom, there’s the test you wanted. I’m the father. Now, will you stop this, and just enjoy your first grandchild?”My husband begged and, despite his attempts to conceal it, I knew how much my husband had suffered. It was a horrible thing that I did to her, but I will be civil for his good.

“Fine,”She spoke but kept her arms crossed. Not looking at her grandson, who was in the living room crib she had purchased, she said. Hans’s head was lowered and I patted his shoulder.

Manny eventually spoke up after examining the results in silence for a while. “Wait a minute, Hans’s blood is B+? How come I never knew this?”He looked at her son, and then his wife and asked.

Hans looked at Hans with a shrug. “I don’t know.”

“Maybe, you forgot about it or saw a medical result that added that information,”Manny was unable to focus on me as a suggestion.

My mother-inlaw was quiet, but she had wiped her sneer off. She was flustered. It was subtle. But it was obvious.

“Georgia, why is our son B+?”He slowly asked her. Hans and me stared at one another in confusion.

“What’s going on now? What does my blood type matter?”He asked his parents for their consent, but they refused.

Manny was finally able to say something. His eyes were never far from his wife’s face. “Because both your mother and I are O+. Logically, you can’t be B+, but here,”He slapped DNA results with one hand. “it says you are. So, I’m asking your mother. Georgia, what does this mean?”

My jaw dropped so low, I thought I might have pulled some muscle. This scenario was something I could not have imagined in a million. Georgia, my eyes fell on her. She was staring at him with a quiet expression and was licking her lips nervously. She was also shaking her hands. She finally broke eye contact with him and closed her eyes.

Manny was not Hans’ biological son. She had cheated with a close friend during their marriage. All of it finally made sense.

“That’s why you accused me, right? You were projecting. You thought I was just as low as you,”I said it, squinting one eyebrow at her. I felt my husband’s arm on my arm. My comments were a bit harsh, and it added salt to my wound. But it was so hard to control my anger. It was too much.

Georgia began to sob, and then she went into her usual histrionics. Manny stood up and walked away. He followed her, and she let them be. They had many problems to solve, and who would not want to help?

“Are you ok?”I hugged my husband from behind, and asked him to marry me.

“I guess. Well, I don’t know how Dad and I will deal with this, but at least, we won’t have to worry about our questions regarding our son,”He replied that he was calmer than I had expected.

“Still, it’s a lot to take in.”

“Yeah, but whatever. We’ll be fine, and you and our baby are all that matters now,”Hans said, turning around and wrapping his arms around my neck. I just took it all in, leaning my head against his chest.

You might be curious about my in-laws. The rest of my family learned the reason they divorced. It was a disaster. To make matters worse, Georgia started dating her affair partner – Hans’s biological dad – and tried to introduce him to us. He knew that Hans was his father because they had been in touch for years. Crazy, right?

My husband ended the conversation immediately. We cut all contact with her immediately. Manny was his father. Manny was his father. Even though he had allowed his hysteric wife to go on for quite some time, he was done and apologized for suggesting the DNA testing in the first instance. All was well. At least, for the moment.

It is impossible to predict what might happen in a family.

