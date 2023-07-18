Mum is surprised by the ban on common swim shorts in French swimming pools

Unexpectedly, a MUM discovered that swimming shorts of all types are prohibited in France’s indoor pools.

A mum revealed her find in a Facebook post.

2 The ban on common shorts in swimming pools is a surprise to a mum who discovered that the French indoor pool industry has banned them. Credit: Alamy

She wrote that she had been on vacation and was at a well-known campsite in Europe.

As she described how she loved the facilities, a nugget of additional information caught her attention.

The best thing she wrote was: [trip]The reason I mention this is because, as of recently, it was discovered in France that men in many pools are not allowed to wear shorts.

“[Instead]Speedos are required for hygiene purposes, it seems.

My husband and son wearing Speedos at a French camping ground makes me laugh so much that I am unable to do anything.

Many other people were shocked too by this post. It has 68 comments.

Someone wrote, “I still can’t understand how speedos would be more sanitary that trunks or nudity?”

One person said: “How can Speedos be more hygienic?”

These aren’t even the only tourists who didn’t know the rule.

Another mum stumbled upon the ban last year when visiting a French pool with her husband and son.

She is a woman who has been called mummymouseinthehouse A video was posted on social media about the trip.

The caption on the video says: “In FranceMy son and husband were not impressed.” “My husband and son were not pleased.”

On a turnpike, a board shorts sign has been crossed out by a red large cross.

She then panned the camera so that her son and husband, both looking unhappy.

TikTok has seen the video more than thirteen million times. Users are quick to leave comments.

Someone wrote:[It’s a] A strange rule.”

One more: “I wouldn’t even go to the pool.”

A third wrote: “My dad didn’t know this and had to buy one from a vending machine – it didn’t even fit well.”

The travel website says: SuncampThe policy on swimming pools is implemented to protect “the environment and hygiene”.

He added, “People wear long trunks of swimming as shorts. Wear them, for example, to the beach.

You will pollute water if you continue to swim in shorts in the swimming pools.

“A pair of tight-fitting swimming trunks holds on to less dirt and people don’t usually wear them when wandering around the city for the day.”

Most of the poolside and other poolside etiquette that holidaymakers need to follow is universal.

Renowned etiquette expert, William Hanson, believes there is a 30-minute grace period on poolside reservations.

This is where hotel guests can use a towel or a book to reserve a spot for no longer than half an hour.

William told the Sun Online Travel: “In the morning, at the start of the day, and you’re by the pool after breakfast, then it’s fine at 8.30 to put your towel on the bed to reserve your spot.”

You can use the towel for the first hour of the reservation, but if you want to go for an hour-long massage or something, you cannot do it later.

