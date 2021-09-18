Mum fuming as bride and groom ban children from wedding – but invite dogs

A mum was left fuming after her brother-in-law and his wife-to-be banned children from their wedding – but urged people to bring their dogs along.

According to BirminghamLive, the woman said the bride and groom hasn’t even invited her seven-month-old son – their own nephew – to the ceremony.

An anonymous mother claimed that her son was too young to be left behind because he was being breastfed, and that the South Coast wedding meant they would have to travel three days to get there.

In a post on Mumsnet, she wrote: “My BIL is marrying his fiancee in December, and we received the invitation to their wedding last week. For some background information, we were not on speaking terms with my in laws for a couple of years for various reasons, until we announced that we were expecting our first child (their first grandchild and nephew), who arrived in April.







“Since then we have all made effort and met a few times, and all has seemed pleasant. They will have therefore known that DS would be 7 months old at the time of their wedding in December, and thus too young to be apart from us for three days (they are hosting their wedding on the South Coast, whilst we live in the Midlands and don’t have a car).

“We were therefore very surprised (and disappointed) when our son was not included on the invitation, and their event website confirmed that children are not invited, yet they have said that guests are welcome to bring their dogs!







“My husband wrote to his brother, explaining that DS would be too young to be apart from us for the three days (and that he will still be breastfed), but he replied by reiterating that children were not invited (including his own nephew). To say we are stunned is an understatement, to say that dogs are welcome but he is own nephew isn’t!

“We are now facing two choices, we either decline to go at all, or try to speak to my PIL. AIBU thinks my BIL is unfair for not allowing his nephew to attend. I am generally against child-free weddings on principle, but to say dogs are welcome when close family children are not is taking the p***?”

Many people were sympathetic with the woman’s situations, however others said it was the couple’s big day so they could do what they want.

One wrote: “Accept the invitation. It’s their wedding and they’re entitled to say no children.”

Does the woman have a right to be annoyed? Let us know in the comments section below…

