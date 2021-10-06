Multiple Tornadoes With Speeds Up to 112 MPH Hit Germany, Resulting in Damaged Property and Injuries

Damaged houses, uprooted trees, high winds, and dark clouds are currently plaguing the German port of Kiel. They are the result of multiple tornadoes that hit the region on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Kiel Fire Department said people standing on a jetty were “hit directly.” Some were thrown into the water, and others were struck by objects picked up in the wind.

According to the European Severe Weather Database, the tornado in Kiel rated an F1 on the Fujita scale, meaning the people on the ground were experiencing whipping winds that reached speeds of between 73 and 112 miles per hour.

Tornadoes in Germany are relatively common. The country usually sees up to 60 per year.

However, the natural disasters are rarely as strong as the tornados seen in Kiel this week.