Mother’s warning before summer, after child’s A&E emergency

A MUM is urgently warning other parents to be cautious ahead of summer after desperately rushing her son to A&E.

Bethany Harris, 26, wants parents to be aware of Lyme Disease after her two-year-old son Harrison contacted it following a visit to their local playground.

Bethany Harris urgently warns family members to get treatment for Harrison's Lyme Disease.

After being bit by a tick in a playground, the two-year old contracted the disease.

A mother of two had not heard of this disease and decided to make an effort to educate other families.

Bethany and her tot took their one-year-old brother to Devon’s local playground.

The family was returning from Redgates Play Park Bethany when they spotted Harrison with two ticks.

Because she hadn’t seen them before and didn’t know much about them, her mum searched for additional information on the internet.

Bethany stated, “I took the advice to remove the ticks. Then I kept an eye out for signs of unwell.

On Monday eight days following the discovery of ticks, I observed in both his arms and legs a red rash. He felt fine, but I decided to call 111.

The mum said she was told to rush to A&E – where the two-year-old was checked over by a nurse and microbiologist.

Bethany said, “The doctor looked at the bites to confirm that Lyme Disease was present. That was the first time I knew what it meant.

“The doctor stated that the only type of tick capable of doing that was the deer tick. He asked where I had obtained the bites, which I did.

“The playground lies next to woodlands and open fields that are rife in Lyme disease-carrying ticks.

“I’ve always been obsessed with checking the hair and every inch of my children’s bodies since childhood.

Exmoor mom has now contacted the council about the dangers.

Publicly, she’s telling parents to be on the lookout.

According to the 26-year old, Harrison was fine. He has also been prescribed antibiotics that should help. Lyme Disease, however, can prove very dangerous.

“It could be much more sinister than an occasional rash.”

East Devon District Council spokesperson said that they were sorry that the child had been bitten by a tick and hoped that his recovery is quick.

We keep our grass cut in the play areas to reduce ticks from getting on people. However, areas beyond the play area are frequently left uncut for biodiversity reasons.

We would like to remind people about the dangers associated with ticks at this time of the year.

According to government guidance, you should walk along clearly marked paths so that there is no brushing against plants, and wear light-coloured clothing to prevent ticks from being spotted.