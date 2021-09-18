Mother TikTok star Sacha Renee shares cash stuffing technique to help parents avoid overspending!

TikTok star Sacha Renee has a clever way of allocating her funds and now she has described it in a video that she uploaded to social media, and said it can help other parents look after their cash

A mum has shared her ‘cash stuffing’ budgeting technique that helps her save money – and it’s so simple you could do it too.

TikTok star Sacha Renee, @sacharenee, divides her cash into separate folders for different things – one for clothes, one for saving, one for travel, and so on.

Sacha uses this technique called “cash stuffing” and it allows her to track where all her money goes each month. This will allow you to identify areas where you have overspent.

She’s now sharing the video so others can see it, and many have praised her for sharing it.

In the video, Sacha starts by saying “OK guys, time to stuff some envelopes” before announcing that the food shop will get £72 ($100).

She then goes on to say she is skipping ‘dining out’ as she’s trying to save money, adding “some envelopes aren’t getting money because we’re trying to save, so things that aren’t important aren’t getting money”.

Then she adds £14 ($20) to ‘medical’, and the ‘usual $50’ goes into ‘Christmas’, and Sacha adds “I know that may not be important to some people but it is important to us so we like to put the money in there weekly”.

You can track how much money remains after you receive your paycheck.

This allows you to see how much you can afford and what your payment will be if it is lower.

Sacha’s video has been viewed more than 114,000 times and has received an explosion of comments since its upload six days ago.

One user said: “We started doing this and the amount of stress that is lifted is amazing.”

“This is so freaking helpful,” another added. “Randomly came across your page and so glad I did. I’m horrible with budgeting and this has been a lifesaver.”

And another wrote: “I love watching this so much, I’m going to start doing it too. Thank you for doing this.”