What Was the Real Question Donald Trump asked Barack Obama?

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book “Peril,” which was released in September, gives the readers political insight into the months before and after the 2020 election, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jan. 6 riot, and the 2020 presidential campaign, per Fox News.

Woodward and Costa reported that in 2016, Donald Trump and Barack Obama were riding from the White House together to the Capitol when Trump asked Obama: “What was your biggest mistake?” referring to Obama’s time as president. “I can’t think of anything,” Obama apparently said. That comment from the former president is particularly surprising because a couple of months later in April 2016 during a Fox News interview, Obama said the worst mistake of his presidency was “probably failing to plan for the day after what I think was the right thing to do in intervening in Libya.” That was referring to Obama not planning the aftermath of the 2011 fall of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi properly, which at the time he felt was “a mess,” per BBC News.

Obama apparently couldn’t agree on Trump’s failings as a president, but maybe they can come together to discuss them again in preparation for Trump’s likely 2024 presidential bid.