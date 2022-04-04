Most Daring Looks From the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards

Most Daring Looks From the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards
By Tom O'Brien
In
Actress Grace Lynn Kung popped in a neon-green tulle skirt.

Grace Lynn Kung attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Grace Lynn Kung attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

JC Olivera/Getty Images


Lee Kung balanced the voluminous skirt with a simple black top.

Actress Haskiri Velazquez wore a slinky, sparkly gown with a Statue of Liberty print.

Haskiri Velazquez attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Haskiri Velazquez attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD


Velazquez paired the high-slit dress with black platform heels. The dress also featured a small rainbow flag.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 winner Symone stood out in a neon jumpsuit.

Symone attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Symone attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD


The bold shades of green and blue elongated Symone’s legs.

Singer Kacey Musgraves lit up the red carpet in a bright pink look.

Kacey Musgraves attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Kacey Musgraves attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD


The musician’s striped pink dress was complete with feathers and matching pink accessories.

Drag performer Rani KoHEnur was dripping in leather fringe.

ani KoHEnur attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Rani KoHEnur attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD


The fringe bolero and skirt were paired with a leather bra and a mountain of stunning curls.

Dancer Dashaun Wesley sported a cool neon and black suit.

Dashaun Wesley attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Dashaun Wesley attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Steven Simione/FilmMagic


Wesley’s orange and yellow striped suit showed a metallic sheen under the light.

Drag queen Kandy Muse turned a layered black dress into a statement look.

Kandy Muse attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Kandy Muse attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD


With a tall purple hat, pink gloves, and star-shaped nipple cover, the drag artist proved black doesn’t have to be boring.

“Try Guys” member Eugene Lee Yang brought layers of leather to the GLAAD red carpet.

Eugene Lee Yang attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Eugene Lee Yang attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD


The YouTuber finished the leather suit look with red snakeskin boots and bold eyeliner.

Makeup artist and drag performer Gottmik served burlesque glamour to the GLAAD red carpet.

Gottmik attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Gottmik attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD


A massive white hat and veil covered a black bra, garter belt, and gloves.

Drag queen Peppermint looked stunning in a blue and black ball gown.

Peppermint attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Peppermint attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD


Peppermint’s dress featured a sheer bodice and puffy black sleeves.

Actor and drag queen Shangela’s most daring look of the night was a glittery blue dress with an accompanying cape.

Shangela attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Shangela attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD


Shangela’s sparkling blue and silver gown dazzled in the light.

Actress Jasmin Savoy Brown wore a black dress with an array of fun details and textures.

Jasmin Savoy Brown attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Jasmin Savoy Brown attends the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD


Completed with a feathered skirt and sheer bodice, Savoy Brown’s outfit was stunning against her cropped blonde hair.

