Moriah Plath Speaks Out About Her Tattooed Body

Welcome to Plathville star Moriah Plath is opening up about her true feelings about her body ink. The 19-year old reality star posted on Instagram Saturday that she had had her tattoo for a whole year and wanted to add more. Moriah also knows that her parents Kim Plath and Barry Plath would be upset if she added more body art to her body.

The TLC star states that she has never had any regrets in the year since getting her first tattoo. Moriah also clearly stated in an Instagram post that she makes her own decisions. “This Is MY life, and I will be the one living with the “good” or “bad” decisions I make… though I will say I don’t see them as good or bad decisions as learning curves!

Moria Plath Reveals She Is Learning As She Goes

Plath tells her followers that she is currently on the road to becoming who she feels she is meant to be. Plath explains that it’s not about body ink, but also making her own decisions.

Moriah Plath is clearly making her Instagram statement directing them at her parents Kim and Barry. She’s basically telling her parents she will live her life however she likes. She also sent a message to her friends that she is aware they won’t approve of her choices, be it tattoos, hairstyles, or time spent with Max.

Moriah is essentially telling them that no matter how she feels, they will not change their minds or stop her from living her life as she wants. Moriah Plath is aware that her choices in life are not pleasing her strict and conservative parents. But she is determined to make her point and hopefully, it will inspire her younger siblings.

Moriah Plath Vows To Live Her Life Her Way

As previously reported by TV Show Ace Moriah Plath sent her parents a message earlier on Instagram posting a photo of herself and her boyfriend Max kissing and cuddling. PDA is something that she knows her parents don’t approve of. She believes she wants her parents to know that she has control over her life and that everything is fine.

She is very sad about her siblings. She knows that Ethan Plath and his wife Olivia have taken on the brunt of her parent’s disappointment. Ethan Plath is caught between two rocks and a hard spot when it comes to his family relationship.

He wants so much to be a part of his sibling’s lives. But his mother has created a divide between them. Kim believes Olivia’s fault and refuses to acknowledge her part in the dysfunctional family relationship. Ethan is dealing with the pain that the situation has caused. However, he stands by his wife.

Fans of Plathville would like to see Ethan take on a bit more of Moriah Plath’s rebel attitude. They believe that Ethan would stand firm and things would work out.