Morag says Josh slid into her DMs BEFORE show as Franky speaks out on ‘unseen footage’

NIKITA’S AXING FROM MAFS EXPLAINED

Nikita was reportedly removed from Married At First Sight after breaching E4’s Code of Conduct.

Following a foul mouthed attack on her co-stars, 27-year-old Nikita was apparently removed from Married At First Sight.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 revealed that “during filming, a situation escalated off-camera and Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behaviour.”

On the September 7 episode, Nikita was shown shouting during a dinner party and even threatened to quit the show.

Her tirade, which was mostly aimed at Jordon Mundell, ended in the lingerie model being kicked off the programme.

“It’s making me f***ing mad – like s***,” she yelled across the table, adding, “don’t speak to me like a little f***ing divvy.”

Her castmates were left speechless as the 27-year-old then dramatically stormed out of the room.

Nikita married fellow model Ant Poole on the show.