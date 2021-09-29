Mistakes To Avoid Making Sure You Don’t Start A Fire With Your iPhone

iPhones are very safe devices but some common mistakes could see them set on fire. We’ve rounded up some of the biggest iPhone mistakes you need to avoid if you don’t want to set your expensive gadget up in flames.

Avoid using third-party chargers

Apple supplies your iPhone with a charger and sells replacements through its store. Third-party cables and adapters should be avoided.

These cables and adapters might be cheaply made without following safety standards. “Charging with such adapters could pose a risk of death or injury,” Apple states. Even if the charger is defective, it could set off a fire.

Don’t use a damaged cable

Similarly, be careful if you’re using a cable that is damaged, broken, frayed, and so on.

“Using damaged cables or chargers, or charging when moisture is present, can cause fire, electric shock, injury, or damage to iPhone or other property,” Apple warns. Replace any damaged adapters or cables.

You shouldn’t allow a worn-out cable to continue being used. This could lead to serious injury.

Don’t replace an iPhone battery yourself

Apple explains on its website: “Don’t attempt to replace the iPhone battery yourself.

Apple or an authorized service provider should replace the lithium-ion battery in iPhone.

“Improper replacement or repair could damage the battery, cause overheating, or result in injury.” Overheating a battery can cause you to burn yourself and damage to a lithium-ion battery can catch fire.

Don’t sleep on a device

Be careful when charging your iPhone overnight. Make sure your iPhone is not plugged into if you are prone to falling asleep with it in bed.

It’s best to not keep it plugged in under your pillow. Your iPhone should never be left unattended while it is plugged in.

“Don’t sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it’s connected to a power source,” Apple warns.

“Keep your iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging.”