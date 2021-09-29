Flight attendant reveals the clothing mistakes that passengers always make on planes

A flight attendant has revealed the things you should never wear on a plane unless you want to have an uncomfortable journey – and even risk your life.

American Airlines cabin crew member Andrea Fischbach shared her top tips.

A flight attendant has revealed what to wear on flights – and comfy clothes are a mustCredit: Alamy

One thing she says to never wear is “leather trousers” – or anything constricting – as it raises the risk of getting deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

She told Yahoo: “I would advise against anything constricting. To avoid cramping and swelling later, you want to be as comfortable as possible.

Even for flight attendants, bleeding is a serious problem. Wear something that fits around your waist, such as elastic.

“As cute as they may be, leather pants probably aren’t the best.”

But she warns you that the clothes you choose could save your life in the event of an accident.

She said, “It’s a little extreme but there is always the risk with long fringe if the plane has a fire.

“I was a frequent traveller growing up and the one rule that my mother instilled in me to ensure my safety is to keep my body covered no matter what.

“Emergency slides are not fun to go down and hurt—a lot—and it’s not a smooth landing once you reach the end of the slide.”

For this same reason, she said she advises against heels or flip flips, as not only can they puncture the slide, but she said “who knows where and in what conditions you’ll land”.

Other things to avoid are crop tops and skimpy clothing – “we all know aeroplanes are freezing” – and jewellery – “some TSA agents might not allow [it all] through”.

She finished by saying: “Cover yourself up for safety and comfort and wear covered shoes in the lavatories. And yes, it is possible to dress comfortably and still look chic.”

Her top advice for what to wear on planes? Extra thick socks, elasticated waists, layers.

Other flight attendants share their top tips, such as not wearing shorts and why leggings can be dangerous.