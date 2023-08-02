Mind-blowing iPhone screenshot trick revealed – how have we missed it for YEARS?

MARKING up stuff on screenshots with your finger is a messy business.

Whether you’re trying to circle something on your iPhone or drawing an arrow to point something out on WhatsApp, it never comes out very clear.

Often it turns into a wobbly, scruffy muddle – and you’re bound to end up re-trying at least once.

But there’s a clever trick on iPhone that spares you from this screenshot misery.

TikTok star RamalMedia has revealed a simple solution that will make the shapes you draw perfect every time.

All you need to do is draw out the shape on the display as you usually would.

But before letting go, simply hold down your finger a little longer.

Apple’s clever software will then do the hard work for you smoothing everything out.

It may only be a minor change, but it’s nice to know you can improve the look of your markups in seconds.

Viewers reacted in shock to RamalMedia’s video, which has racked up more than 16million views on TikTok.

One commenter wrote: “Why is this the first time I’ve heard of this?

“And it actually works.!!!”

How to draw and write on screenshots

For those of you who don’t know how to markup a screenshot, follow these steps.

On iPhones with Face ID: Take a screenshot by pressing the power and volume up buttons at the same time.

On iPhones with a Home Button: Simultaneously press and then release the Home button and the side button.

A preview of the screenshot you just took will pop up in the bottom left-hand corner of your display. Tap it.

From here, you can use Markup on your screenshot.

The tools at the bottom include digital pens, erasers, and more.

You can draw on the screenshot by tapping on the screen and moving your finger around.

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered…