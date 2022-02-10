Milania Giudice Weighs In on Gia and Joe Gorga’s Fight on RHONJ

Milania Giudice Weighs In on Gia and Joe Gorga's Fight on RHONJ
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Milania Giudice isn’t ready to forgive or forget.

In this sneak peek of the Feb. 15 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the 16-year-old chatted with sister Gia Giudice and mom Teresa Giudice about Gia’s recent argument with uncle Joe Gorga.

Though the two hashed things out after 21-year-old Gia confronted Joe regarding comments he’s made about their dad Joe Giudice, when Teresa mentions the possibility of a pizza night with Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga, Milania states she’s “not going to that.” 

“Yeah you are,” Gia responds in the clip. “There’s no reason for you not to.”

Milania disagrees. “Obviously I’m hurt over what happened,” she says before turning to her mom. “Seeing him like scream at you when he was saying things about dad, I cannot watch that.”

Addressing Gia and Joe’s recent fight, she continues, “Then you told me everything that happened. Like, I would’ve flipped out.”

Latest News

Previous articleDrew Carey to Share Final Conversation With Slain Ex-Fiancée

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact