Mick Jagger’s 51-year-old daughter Jade is in court TODAY following a ‘drunken argument with the police on Ibiza’, and after spending two nights locked up in police cells.

JADE Jagger, her toyboy and their drunken police clash will all appear before the courtroom today.

The daughter of legendary rocker Mick and Anthony Hinkson, 31, have spent two nights in the cells after a restaurant row escalated.

3 Jade Jagger is to appear before a judge today in Ibiza Rex

3 Anthony Hinkson and the former model, who is now dating her boyfriend Anthony Hinkson (a toyboy), spent two days in prison. Credit: MJ-Pictures.com

They were due to be driven in a police van for the short journey from Ibiza’s National Police HQ to an island courthouse for the hearing.

In the wake of Thursday’s arrest, detectives interviewed both men. However, they were not charged.

They were arrested on suspicion that they had committed “atentado de contra autoridad” which includes offences such as resisting arrest or assaulting an official.

If found guilty, Jade and Hinkson may face up to 4 years in prison as well as heavy fines.

The investigation judge will decide the charges that Jade, her lover and police have brought against them.

The pair were allegedly booted out of the trendy La Oliva restaurant on Wednesday night “for causing trouble” after Hinkson insulted staff for refusing to serve him more drinks.

Later, a video emerged showing him being tackled by seven police officers in his topless state while he was walking through the Old Town of the Spanish Party Island.

Police officers were the next target, as Anthony, who had become a grandmother by 2014, and Jade, also a grandmother, are accused of hurling abuse at them.

Hinkson is understood to have pushed and shoved the cops as Jade allegedly shouted “stupid police” and waded in.

Sources claim she “hurled herself at a police officer, pushing him and insulting him” before squaring up to other cops and allegedly scratching one.

The police on the island have confirmed that “the detainees who were arrested last night are going to court today.”

Before his arrest, Hinkson was seen acting “erratically” and berating a passersby, before apparently buying a designer dress for €2,100 (£1,800) as a gift for a waitress.

A witness claimed he was “behaving very oddly” as he bought the gold sleeveless outfit.

The added that “He was making remarks to the girl working in the store and bothering other girls.”

He was making no sense. He was saying, ‘Give me the f*****g dress.’ He was really rude.

He then took the money back to his restaurant, and attempted to hand it over to the waitress. The restaurant manager called the police because his behaviour was so unpredictable.

In Spain, formal criminal charges are usually only brought shortly before a trial.

The case was not decided this morning by a rapid court hearing.

Another option is for the court to grant bail after a closed-door quiz in the absence of a criminal investigation.

The judge may impose conditions on the parole, such as a ban from Ibiza.

You may also be required to attend court once a month or twice a fortnight.

Jade shared a social media post of her posing on a sun lounger at Ibiza’s swanky Nobu Hotel last week.

She wrote: “Spring back to Ibiza with a little glamour.”

The mother of three, whose mum is Sir Mick’s ex-wife Bianca Jagger, split from her husband of nine years, DJ Adrian Fillary, in 2021.