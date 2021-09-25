Micheal K Williams’ cause of death revealed as ‘accident’ after ‘deadly mix’ of drugs

The Wire actor Michael K Williams died earlier this month at his home in Brooklyn, New York, with a coroner now confirming he died from a drug overdose.

His nephew found the 54-year old, who was playing Omar Little in the US crime drama.

His nephew found him in the living room on September 6.

Williams’ death was confirmed by the New York City Medical Examiner as a result of an overdose from a combination of deadly drugs.

His autopsy revealed that Williams had traces cocaine, p-fluorofentanyl and heroin in his system at the time of his death.







(Image: Getty Images for ABA)



Micheal’s struggles had been well documented, with the actor becoming addicted to cocaine back in 2004, causing him to vanish for several days on coke binges, hiding his spiralling addiction from his family and friends.

Speaking to the New Jersey Star-Ledger, Michael said: “I was playing with fire, it was just a matter of time before I got caught and my business ended up on the cover of a tabloid or I went to jail or, worse, I ended up dead.







(Image: Getty Images)



“When I look back on it now, I don’t know how I didn’t end up in a body bag.”

Michael’s body was discovered face down in the dining room of his Williamsburg, Brooklyn, home with sources claiming heroin was discovered on his table.

He was due to appear at an event two days prior to his death but did not turn up. His loved ones were concerned for his safety.

According to the New York Post, a relative found his dead body and immediately called the police.







(Image: Getty Images)



Speaking in 2017, Micheal told The New York Times that “addiction doesn’t go away,” despite receiving help from Reverend Ronald Christian to become clean.

Michael K. Williams was Omar Little. He was a straight-up gay man who robbed dealers for money.

Reflecting on his time on the show, he previously said: “I suffered from a huge identity crisis. But when I look at the characters, I got to exorcise my demons, a lot.

“In the end, I was more comfortable with Omar’s skin than my own. That was a problem.”

For more of the latest showbiz news from Central Recorder, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here.