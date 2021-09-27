Michael Strahan Takes Decision On’GMA’ Career

Michael Strahan has revealed what the next four years will look like for him. The former NFL star recently signed a new four-year deal with ABC that means he’ll continue to appear alongside fellow GMA anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the popular morning show.

Strahan’s Future With ‘Good Morning America’

Michael Strahan joined Good Morning America back in 2016 and has been a staple of the daytime news show ever since. He came to the program after a wildly successful run co-hosting Live! with Kelly and Michael for four years. Now we know where he’ll be for the next four years. A new report says the former Giants defensive end has signed a four-year contract with ABC, where he’ll continue to co-host Good Morning America.

The morning news show continues its nine-season streak as the nation’s most-watched morning news program, an achievement that Strahan’s magnetic personality no doubt helped to extend. Despite its current domination, GMA has also been hit by a drop in viewership as its competition as audiences continue to alter their behaviors.

Nowadays, TV users tend to gravitate towards politically focused cable-news programs. Some have even switched to video streaming or use mobile devices to access news through social media platforms and other apps. Still, GMA has managed to retain its popularity through the years.

Scandal At ABC

This news comes as ABC finds itself embroiled in a sexual harassment lawsuit. A former executive producer on GMA, Michael Corn, was accused in a bombshell lawsuit of sexually harassing Kirstyn Crawford, who worked closely with George Stephanopoulos on the morning show.

Some tabloids have claimed that Stephanopoulos and co-anchor Robin Roberts have been quietly feuding behind the scenes over the allegations made in the lawsuit, but a rep for the network denied the rumors.

In the meantime, a new executive producer has taken over from Corn, who suddenly left the network in April. Simone Swink, a long-time producer for Good Morning America, was elevated to a senior producer at the beginning of the month.