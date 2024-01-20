Michael Strahan: Inside His Home Life with Ill Daughter and Long-Term Girlfriend – Exclusive Peek!

The Untold Life of NFL Star Michael Strahan That You Never Knew

Michael Strahan: Balancing the Fame and Family Commitments

Michael Strahan, the former NFL star, TV co-host of “Good Morning America,” and a dad to his three daughters, is leading his life with ease.

Strahan’s Magnificent Mansion I The Inside Scoop

Michael Strahan sold his luxurious Brentwood mansion for a whopping $21.5 million in 2015. It featured amenities like a 59-foot swimming pool, a home theater, a sauna, and a wine cellar with a drinking lounge. However, what sets the property apart is the library’s air filtration system for cigar smoking and the wine cellar doubling as a flat-screen television.

Settling in an Apartment Fit for a King

With a minimalist design and a spacious layout, Michael Strahan’s home office presents a stark contrast. His office exudes elegance with white walls, light-colored wooden flooring, and a modest white desk adorned with an Apple PC and office supplies.

New York at Its Best

Nestled on the Upper West Side, Michael Strahan’s apartment boasts a bedroom, kitchen, and living room that have been the subject of numerous feature videos. The living room, with floor-to-ceiling windows and stunning art pieces, opens out to a terrace through French double doors.

Fond Moments and Family Life

Michael Strahan’s open-plan living room is adorned with a large sofa, artwork, and personal photos, sharing space for family moments and love. His kitchen, designed with off-white cupboards and marble worktops, presents a warm, inviting feel.

Challenging Times in the Strahan Household

In October 2023, Strahan’s life took a challenging turn when his 19-year-old daughter, Isabella Strahan, was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The family rallied around her, and Strahan took a leave of absence from his TV shows to be with his daughter. The personal ordeal had a profound impact on Strahan emotionally and professionally.

The Love Chapter

As of 2016, Michael Strahan found his perfect match in his long-time girlfriend, Kayla Quick. The couple seems to have a robust and consistent relationship. Quick is not just another significant part of Strahan’s life, but also a successful entrepreneur in her own right.

From the Big Apple to Wellness

In 2023, Kayla Quick joined forces with Isabella to promote her wellness brand. Their brand, Fizzness, emerged from the pair’s aspiration to develop beauty-based wellness products that streamline daily routines. Harnessing ingredients from nature and applying scientific methods for formulation, Fizzness products promote a holistic and natural approach to wellness.