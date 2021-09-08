Michael K Williams Tragic Death Triggers Criminal Investigation..

Following the death of Michael K. Williams, a criminal investigation was reportedly launched. Williams was most well-known for his portrayal of Omar Little. The WireOn Monday afternoon, he was found unconscious in his Brooklyn apartment. While the cause of his death has not been established, New York Post reports indicate that the apartment contained drug paraphernalia. A law enforcement source also reported this. PEOPLE Williams is believed to have used heroin with fentanyl. An investigation into the criminal circumstances surrounding Williams’ death has begun.

Sources close to the law enforcement community told the outlet that detectives from the New York Police Department are currently investigating the incident. “into the origin of the narcotics”Found at the scene. After Williams had not been heard from for several days, one of Williams’ family members called the authorities to his Brooklyn home to inquire about him. Although an autopsy is still in progress, the official cause of death remains to be determined. This could take several weeks. TMZAccording to sources, it is believed that narcotics are involved. Authorities are currently trying to find the alleged dealer in drugs. NYPD has not yet confirmed the allegations.

Williams was born in Brooklyn. He began his career as a dancer in music videos for Madonna, George Michael, and George Michael. In 1996, Williams was cast as Tupac Shakur’s brother in his first film role. BulletWilliams was then offered the role of Omar Little. The WireThe HBO series aired Williams’s final episode in 2002. Williams also appeared in other HBO series. Boardwalk Empire. The Night of?, and Lovecraft CountryHis fifth Emmy nomination was for his work in the July 2015 telefilm, which earned him his fifth Emmy nomination. Williams was also nominated for Emmys for his contribution to the 2015 Telefilm. Bessie. The Night of. Vice, and Ava DuVernay When They See You. Williams was the star of The Big Screen. Gone Baby Gone. Brooklyn’s Finest. The Road. 12 Years as a Slave. The Gambler. Assassin’s Creed. SuperFly?, Inherent Vice, and many more.

Williams’ death was confirmed Monday by his representative in a statement that read: “is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”James Gunn, the director of Hollywood, has made a lasting online tribute to the actor. remembering him it’s not just about “one of the most talented actors around, “But also “one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I’ve ever met.”The results of the city’s Medical Examiner are still pending.