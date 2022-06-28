MGK Opens Up About A Scary Low Point In His Life

Machine Gun Kelly’s Hulu documentary “Life in Pink” is a look into his life as a rapper-turned-rockstar and the struggles he’s faced in his life, including fan criticism and his family issues, per Billboard. In the film, Kelly got really candid about a time in his life where he contemplated suicide after losing his father exactly a year following his “Hotel Diablo” release.

The “Maybe” singer confessed he was in his room alone one night back in July 2020 when his thoughts became very “dark” and he suddenly became “paranoid” that someone was out to get him, according to Page Six. “Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth,” Kelly revealed. “I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed.”

Kelly was reportedly on the phone with Megan Fox during that scary moment and she ultimately saved him from taking his own life. “That’s what helps me write those songs. ‘Cause it’s just like every fairytale that they never told you in school…the passion between us is just otherworldly,” he added. Fortunately, Kelly seems to be in a much better mental space now when it comes to coping with his grief.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.