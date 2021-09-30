Meri Brown Makes Bold Statement, As She Moves Forward Full Steam

Sister Wives star Meri Brown shares some insight into some of her decisions in a recent Instagram post. Keep reading to find out more about Meri’s bold statement.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown shares her thoughts on LuLaRoe

Meri Brown takes to Instagram to share details about an important milestone in her life- joining Lularoe. Interestingly enough, this comes after the four-part docuseries Lularich. This docuseries depicts the daily life of a multi-level marketing clothing company. While some describe LuLaRoe as “very culty,” it seems that Meri hasn’t seen that side of the clothing company.

The Sister Wives star starts her lengthy caption with, “Five years into my journey with @LuLaRoe and I couldn’t be happier.” According to Meri, this opportunity allows her to find happiness, serve others, and make amazing friends. She shares that she’s even made friends outside of the United States.

Meri Brown asks Meri Brown a question. She asks, “why didn’t I get involved with the company sooner?” Then, she recounts meeting DeAnne Brady Stidham. DeAnne is the President and Founder at LuLaRoe. According to TLC’s stars, DeAnne knew her before LuLaRoe existed. Consequently, it seems like Meri feels like this is an example of one of those things where “everything happens for a reason.”

More about her decision

Then, Meri shares more details about her decision to join LuLaRoe. “I know in my heart that the timing for me to find LuLaRoe and get involved at the time I did was right for me, for my well-being, and my healing.”

Meri Brown sounds like LuLaRoe is a therapeutic place for her. According to her caption, LuLaRoe, “helped me heal, helped me find peace and joy, helped me discover the ME I have always been, and who I, at times, was hiding from and it feels good to be at peace…”

In conclusion, Kody Brown’s first wife shares some of the admirable qualities she likes about LuLaRoe. She says that she is “loud and proud.” Not only that but Meri shares that she’s “grateful to have a company like this to be involved with, a company flooded with women and men who lift each other, a company that wants to see me succeed, a company whose owners pray for each one of us daily, a company of integrity.”

Almost like a dig at someone, Meri writes, “I’m not going anywhere, LuLaRoe isn’t going anywhere, we’re here for the long haul, and happy about it!”





What do you think about Meri Brown and her lengthy post about LuLaRoe? Leave your comments below. Make sure to come back to TV Shows Ace for more Sister Wives news.