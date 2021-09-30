Lashana Lynch Talks ‘No Time to Die’ Role in ‘Rolling Stone UK’

Lashana Lynch has opened up on how she channeled the “microaggressions” faced by Black women on a daily basis into her starring role in No Time to Die.

The London actor is one of three cover stars for Rolling Stone UK‘s first-ever issue, and is currently lighting up the big screen as an MI6 agent in Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond.

Speaking about her time on the film, Lynch recalled her own lived experiences informed the character of Nomi — who is thought to play a major role in the iconic super-spy’s latest adventure.

“I wanted to really think about the microaggressions that Black women have to handle in these spaces and how that can manifest as anxiety. That’s what made the most sense to me. Because I don’t want our young Black girls to think that these superheroes are out here just being slick, because they’re not.

“She goes home, she’s got her washing to do, she lives on her own and she’s lonely. She’s taken up this responsibility which is very awkward, very uncomfortable and it’s a lot! It’a a lot, what these people do… She’s literally risking her life every day.”

Away from the film, Lynch also discussed how family members have helped her to tackle challenges within her own career.

“The women I’m surrounded with [in family and friends] remind me daily that if you’re not being treated with the utmost respect, then they’re completely disrespecting you,” said Lynch.

“So, if you’re seeking validation from people who aren’t respecting you as a Black woman — as the originator, the cultivator, the ‘strong’ one — then why are you in the room?”

She adds: “And sometimes the peaceful way of teaching someone is to just let them learn from you. So that’s what I’m doing with a lot of older white men at the moment. Just watch what I, and people like me, are doing and then maybe you’ll be less confused and not have to ask so many questions. Maybe you’ll do the right thing.”

From Rolling Stone UK. Subscribe to the magazine in print and receive complimentary access to the digital edition.