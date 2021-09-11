Meghan Markle Using Princess Eugenie for Dirt on The Royal Family Made Princess Beatrice furious!

It is Princess BeatriceConcerned for her sister Princess Eugenie? One tabloid insists the sisters are at odds over Princess Eugenie’s friendship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Only A Matter Of Time’ Before Sussexes ‘Burn’ Princess Eugenie

This week Woman’s Day reports that Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice don’t see eye-to-eye on the subject of their cousin Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. According to the report, Eugenie’s recent participation in Markle’s 40×40 charity initiativeBeatrice was concerned about the situation. It’s no secret that the Sussexes are leasing their Frogmore Cottage to Eugenie and her husband, and Beatrice is convinced they’re taking advantage of her sister.

An inside source explains, “Bea thinks they’re using her,” Addition “Eugenie is kind and generous to a fault. Even though she’s the youngest child, she was always taking responsibility for her family’s many problems over the years and peacemaking comes naturally to her. She’s like the ‘Swiss neutral zone’ for the royals, but there are real fears her naturally trusting nature will backfire.”

Insiders claim that Beatrice is “worried [Harry and Markle] are keeping her sweet because she’s useful for them to gain information on what’s being said and done within the palace. Since they’ve been unceremoniously cut off, the only person who talks to them directly is Eugenie, and she’s sweet enough to be tricked into spilling something she shouldn’t.”

The magazine notes that Beatrice has been cautious around her cousin and his wife ever since Markle announced her first pregnancy at Eugenie’s wedding in 2018. “That was a betrayal in itself, so it’s only a matter of time before they burn her again. Beatrice is shrewder than her sister and she sees straight through Meghan and her games.”

Meghan Markle Using Princess Eugenie To Access ‘Palace Secrets’?

We found the story completely false after investigating it. First, the magazine relies solely on the word of unnamed sources and is likely to have no royal connections. Secondly, it’s bizarre how this story paints Eugenie as some sort of gullible fool. We’re sure Eugenie is fully capable of taking care of herself and doesn’t need her younger sister to vet all of her friends for her.

Besides, the tabloid portrayed a clear lack of knowledge about the Sussexes’ relationship with Eugenie. First of all, it’s been clear since Harry and Eugenie were kids that they were more like close friends than cousins. Markle was, however, Eugenie has friends before she even met Harry. Eugenie kept close to the duke & duchess throughout their whole relationship. To this day, they remain good friends. live in the Sussexes’ Windsor home. It’s clear from the tabloid’s sheer lack of context that is only meant to villainize Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Tabloid About Princess Eugenie

This wouldn’t be the first time Woman’s Day It is incorrect about Princess Eugenie. The outlet claimed she was pregnant with twins last year. The tabloid was wrong because Eugenie had a single boy when she gave birth earlier in the year. The magazine said Eugenie was “stung” by Markle’s second pregnancy announcement. Tabloids also reported that Eugenie, Beatrice, and Markle were being expelled from their palace homes. The tabloid also claimed that Markle and Eugenie were having a baby. “dueling christenings.”It is obvious Woman’s Day isn’t reliable when it comes to the royal family.