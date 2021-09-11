Mother claims Ghost visited her baby while she was sleeping! As The Baby monitor moves on its own

Cheryl Scott said that her son’s baby monitor captured two objects in his room. She believes the camera was spinning around and the object she believes is a bomb. “hand waving”

After spotting objects moving on video from a baby monitor, a mum claims she believes her grandmother visited her baby.

Robert Thorat and Cheryl Scott, parents from Drongan, East Ayrshire in Scotland, laid Scott to bed on Saturday night. However, they later discovered something was amiss, according to the report by Daily Record.

A few nights later, Cheryl and the couple looked back at the video to see two objects floating above their child’s cot. Then the baby monitor spins around to face a light that Cheryl claims wasn’t on.

The family now lives in the house that was once owned by her grandparents. Her mum said to the Record, “I believe ghosts but nothing similar has ever occurred before.”

“We can watch baby monitor videos on our phone, and we looked through Saturday night’s clip on Tuesday night. We noticed the two floating objects that had never been there before.

“The camera suddenly turned around and was facing Scott. This is a rare occurrence. It faces a light it didn’t switch on.

“It’s as if you can see a hand waving between the chest of drawers and the cot.

“It is certain that a ghost visited me. Robert used to not believe in ghosts, but now he is.

Cheryl also added: “I’m convinced that the ghost was my gran or papa coming to visit Scott.

“Each person has their own beliefs and that’s fine. I believe in ghosts and the afterlife.

“We never thought their house was haunted but maybe it is?”