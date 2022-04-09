Meghan Markle news – ‘Ridiculous’ Duchess & Prince Harry now ‘figures of fun’ in Hollywood as A-listers turn their backs

Meghan Markle news - 'Ridiculous' Duchess & Prince Harry now 'figures of fun' in Hollywood as A-listers turn their backs
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

Charles meets Syrian refugees during day-long Cumbria tour

The Prince of Wales has met refugees from war-torn Syria during a day-long trip to Cumbria.

Charles spoke to two families who have found safety and built new lives in Britain after fleeing war abroad.

The royal visitor spoke to them after meeting local farmers and business owners at Hutton-in-the-Forest, a Grade 1 listed house, near the village of Skelton.

Riyad Moussa, 45, his wife Myassa Moussa, 40, and their four daughters, Jamila, 14, Jana, seven, Hana, six, and Joanna, four, spent time chatting to Charles.

The family, originally from Aleppo, escaped Syria to Lebanon and were resettled to Carlisle in 2017.

They were one of the first families among around 250 people resettled in the area from Syria, the Middle East, North Africa and Afghanistan thanks to the Home Office, UNHCR and Cumbria County Council.

Jamila, translating for her father, said their house in Aleppo was bombed by Russian forces in Syria, causing the family to flee their homeland.

The prince asked them how they were getting on and if they were enjoying life in the UK.

Latest News

Previous articleAs Real Housewives Of New York Gets Retooled, Bravo Just Cancelled Another Long-Running Reality Series

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact