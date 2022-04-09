Meghan Markle news – ‘Ridiculous’ Duchess & Prince Harry now ‘figures of fun’ in Hollywood as A-listers turn their backs

Charles meets Syrian refugees during day-long Cumbria tour

The Prince of Wales has met refugees from war-torn Syria during a day-long trip to Cumbria.

Charles spoke to two families who have found safety and built new lives in Britain after fleeing war abroad.

The royal visitor spoke to them after meeting local farmers and business owners at Hutton-in-the-Forest, a Grade 1 listed house, near the village of Skelton.

Riyad Moussa, 45, his wife Myassa Moussa, 40, and their four daughters, Jamila, 14, Jana, seven, Hana, six, and Joanna, four, spent time chatting to Charles.

The family, originally from Aleppo, escaped Syria to Lebanon and were resettled to Carlisle in 2017.

They were one of the first families among around 250 people resettled in the area from Syria, the Middle East, North Africa and Afghanistan thanks to the Home Office, UNHCR and Cumbria County Council.

Jamila, translating for her father, said their house in Aleppo was bombed by Russian forces in Syria, causing the family to flee their homeland.

The prince asked them how they were getting on and if they were enjoying life in the UK.