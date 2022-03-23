Meghan Markle news: Arrogant Prince Harry, Duchess and Queen Mary ‘ignored key instruction from Queen & destroyed public supports’

Annie Lennox was elected to join the Edinburgh Royal Society

Former Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox is one of 80 new fellows to have been elected to join Scotland’s national academy of science and letters.

The Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE) awards a fellowship to people from the arts, business, public service, civil society and academia whom the organisation’s judges deem to have made outstanding achievements for social progress and development.

This year’s group will be joining the RSE’s current fellowship of about 1,700 high-flyers who are recognised as being some of the greatest thinkers, researchers and practitioners working in or with Scotland today.

Lennox had a distinguished solo career, which was also credited with topping the charts with Eurythmics.

She is also chancellor at Glasgow Caledonian University. She was the founder of The Circle, a non-profit organization of women working together for equality for girls and women.

Lennox stated that she was honored to be nominated for the RSE Fellows award. “truly humbled and honoured”.

“Apart from a lifetime of music-making, my ardent passion lies with the most crucial issues facing all of humanity at this precarious point in time, namely the sustainability of our precious planet and the actual implementation of human rights and justice, most especially regarding the lives of women and girls in all four corners of the globe,”She spoke.