Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly ‘have a soulmate connection’ & will tie the knot in the ‘next two years,’ psychic reveals

A PSYCHIC has revealed that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly might actually be soul mates.

The (extremely) hot Hollywood couple might even tie the knot in the next couple of years.

Back in June 2020, the actress shocked the world when she confirmed she was dating the singer, who is four years younger than her.

The 35-year-old mom of three would describe him as a love that only happens once in a lifetime and even introduced her kids to him very early on.

A year and a half later, the couple is still going strong and it seems like it’s all thanks to their star signs.

Both Megan and Machine Gun Kelly – whose real name is Carlson Baker – are Taurus.

ABOUT MEGAN

Talking to Central Recorder exclusively, spiritual coach Samantha-Jayne revealed the two might actually be soul mates.

She told Central Recorder: “Megan is a strong character. The person you would expect to find everyone flocking around at social gatherings because she is able to lift people’s spirits very easily.

“People do look up to her as well and see her as an inspiration. All of this is very attractive when it comes to love. Her carefree spirit blended with that hard work mentality is what most people secretly wish to be like!

“Now, this is a great way to be, to be this attractive to other people but it does mean that Megan attracts a lot of potential romantic partners. Many of those may choose to stick with friendship but many of those around her will be wanting to share more than just a coffee!

“According to her soul path, she has a tendency to go all in, to take things too far through initial excitement, backing herself into a corner. There can be a pattern of acting too quick, not thinking things through, and bringing stress and drama her way.

“This comes from the struggle of feeling unwanted. Something her soul is here to the walkthrough! Because of this, she does need to be very careful about who she chooses as a partner.”

ABOUT MGK

“MGK, on the other hand, is quite the opposite. According to his soul path, he is far more likely to have an issue with trusting others, opening up, and truly being himself,” Samantha-Jayne explained.

“This can play out in romantic connections and be an issue, as he struggles with hiding aspects of himself from his partners even though he wants to open up, something in him just can’t until there is complete trust.

ABOUT THEM

“When it comes to love, they are both Taurus. These two will love each other at a whole new level, simply because they understand each other,” Samantha-Jayne revealed.

Megan was born on May 16 while MGK was born on April 22.

She continued: “When they first get together, this need to be together can create problems in their careers, it is almost like they are addicted to each other and nothing else matters. That pull of feeling like they belong is so strong.

“Megan has a lot of patience when she is in love and is extremely kind and loyal, perfect for Carlson to find space to open up. She brings stability and security to the table and whilst she is this fun personality, she does have a serious side and is great to talk to about things that matter.

“Taurus men love personality, and Megan oozes lots of that! They also crave stability, so you can see why they are a perfect pairing in many ways.

“For this union to work, Megan is going to need to keep going, to stand next to him through various situations to truly gain his trust, so that she gets to see the whole of this man she has fallen in love with.

“In fact, at times, it could get very bumpy, for MGK has a knack of saying things that make people feel alienated and unwanted exactly what Megan struggles with. So, can you see why this pairing has come together?

“This is a soul mate connection. A relationship where two people have come together in love, to work on clearing their issues, their negativity at a soul level, so they can heal and find peace in their hearts.”

WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS

Samantha-Jayne revealed that things actually look good for the couple, explaining: “As I look for guidance into this relationship, I am shown that at last, they both feel that they are not alone in this world. There is a need to watch for this addictive thinking that they both have when it comes to wanting to be together.

“Ahead though there can be a potential issue with how closed he can be and this may be where the hard work lies in this relationship. They are both invested though, so this could stand the test of time.

“I feel that the ball lies in his court as he is going to need to be mindful of how he speaks to Megan at times, as she is sensitive and fears being unwanted. As long as he does open up and truly share himself with her.

“She is an all-in kind of girl, if he isn’t in one hundred percent, she will opt out! However, this is a strong pairing that can stand the test of time, there could be wedding bells on the cards over the next two years!

“I would describe this more as a Soul-mate union. One where they ‘get’ each other totally and feel at home because there is a deep understanding of each other. A soul-mate relationship always though, brings with it experiences to walk through to be healed. Perhaps this is why they found each other?”

