Meg Ryan Stuns in Sexy Floral Dress During Rare Red Carpet Appearance
By Tom O'Brien
You’ve Got Mail—and it’s an update you won’t want to miss!

On Saturday, Sept. 25, Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance after keeping a relatively low profile over the years. So what inspired the beloved rom-com star to step back into the spotlight, even for just one night? 

The When Harry Met Sally actress attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles. And not that anyone expected anything less from the A-lister, but Meg looked effortlessly chic and elegant on the red carpet, wearing a floor-length dress by Ulyana Sergeenko.

The design, which featured a pretty lavender floral print all over, had a flowy silhouette, square neckline and knee-high slit. But don’t let the seemingly innocent style fool you, because the gown had a sizzling open back cut out.

The Sleepless in Seattle actress paired her gown with black platform heels and dainty jewelry pieces. As for Meg’s glam? She looked stunning with her loose wave hairstyle and vibrant pink lipstick.

