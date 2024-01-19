Meet the Character Played by Peter Scanavino on Law and Order – Uncover the Intriguing Role Now!

Peter Scanavino: Inside the Mind of a Law & Order Star

Peter Scanavino is an actor who currently appears on Law and Order: SVU, the longest-running primetime drama series of all time. As an integral character in the Law and Order universe, Scanavino plays detective-turned-prosecutor Sonny Carisi, Assistant District Attorney.

The Evolution of Sonny Carisi

Sonny Carisi began his career with the SVU in 2014, the show’s 16th season. Describing his character, Scanavino explained that “He’s brusk and he doesn’t really get the nuances, and he’s not very experienced, so he puts his foot in his mouth a lot of times. But he’s learning. He’s picking it up.” The role of Carisi was reportedly written for Scanavino, who eventually took over as the lead male detective when Nick Amaro left the show. Carisi later transitioned to become the Assistant District Attorney after attending law school and passing the New York bar exam.

Debunking the Rumors of Peter Scanavino Leaving Law and Order

Recent developments in the show have left some fans speculating about the departure of Peter Scanavino’s character. At the end of season 23, Detective Amanda Rollins and Carisi got married. However, Rollins revealed her plans to leave the squad. While fans were initially concerned that this would cause Carisi to leave the show, it was later confirmed that he and Rollins would be staying in New York City. Rollins accepted a position as a professor at Fordham University, solidifying Carisi’s continued presence in the SVU team and the show.

The Return of Law & Order: SVU

As fans eagerly await the return of Law & Order: SVU, it has been announced that season 25 will be back on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The show airs on Thursdays at 9 pm ET and is available the next day on Peacock.

By delving into the character evolution of Peter Scanavino in Law and Order, fans gain insight into the multi-faceted and captivating plotlines that keep viewers engaged and hooked for years to come.